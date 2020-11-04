Whataburger, which ranks among the nation’s top 10 burger-and-fry-focused fast-food chains in terms of sales, has chosen Nashville for its first Tennessee location.
The San Antonio-based privately held regional company preps to open at 5055 Old Hickory Blvd. in Hermitage, according to a document submitted to Metro.
Once opened, Tennessee will join Arizona, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas as states with the popular brand.
A Whataburger spokeswoman declined to verify the Hermitage site but told the Post the company is "looking at a number of locations in Tennessee and in the Nashville area."
Founded in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas, Whataburger employs about 48,000 workers at roughly 840 locations — recognized for their orange-and-white-striped A-frame buildings. Most of the stores are company owned but more than 125 are franchised (according to Franchise Times), with the locations opened 24 hours per day seven days a week.
Of note, Whataburger has been seen on King of the Hill, Friday Night Lights and Netflix documentary Cheer.
In the 1960s-1970s, Nashville offered at least one Whataburger, located on Nolensville Road near the long-defunct Cinema South.
Earlier this year, Memphis media reported Whataburger might be headed to the Bluff City. However, the chain issued a response noting nothing definitive was in the works for the West Tennessee city.
The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn & Associates is handling land planning duties, with Castles Design Group of Houston the architect, according to the document.
