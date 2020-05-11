The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police Department and the Brentwood Police Department in conjunction with Blood Assurance are hosting a blood drive on Friday, May 15.
The National Law Enforcement Memorial Day Blood Drive will take place at two locations, the John P. Holt Brentwood Library and the Williamson Public Safety Center, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and by appointment only.
The blood drive coincides with National Law Enforcement Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day, observed annually on May 15, the latter of which was proclaimed by President John F. Kennedy and established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962.
In April the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has revised and relaxed restrictions on blood donation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused “unprecedented challenges to the U.S. blood supply.”
Anyone wishing to donate blood can sign up for time slots in Franklin here or in Brentwood here.
Appointments can also be made by phone by calling 1-800-962-0628 or by texting BAGIVE to 999777.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road, and the Williamson Public Safety Center is located at 304 Beasley Drive.
