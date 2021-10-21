The State of Tennessee and local law enforcement agencies across Williamson County will participate in a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
The event is held in conjunction with the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Department of Health, and TN Together.
"The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications," a TN Together news release reads.
According to the state, the April drug take back event saw more than 19,000 pounds of medications collected across 113 sites in Tennessee.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office will collect prescription drugs at the Thompson's Station Kroger at4726 Traders Way from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., while the Brentwood Police Department will make collections at the BPD headquarters at 910 Heritage Way, also from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Accepted items include:
- Liquid medications (in leak-proof containers)
- Medicated ointment, lotions, or drops
- Pills in any packaging (glass bottles, plastic containers, plastic bags, etc.)
- Over-the-counter medications Liquid medications (in leak-proof containers)
- Pet medications
Prohibited items include:
- Blood sugar equipment
- Sharps/needles*
- Illegal drugs & narcotics (police will accept these items if placed in the container)
- Thermometers*
- IV bags
- Bloody or infectious waste
- Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc) safe At-Home Disposal
Anyone who can't make Saturday's event can locate permanent prescription drug drop box locations using an interactive map.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.