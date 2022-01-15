The National Weather Service has updated their winter weather forecast which now shows that Williamson County and much of Middle Tennessee can expect 3-4 inches of snow beginning on Saturday night.
A winter storm warning in effect through Sunday evening, and according to NWS Nashville, the forecast is still heavily dependant on changes in temperature which could "drastically change the forecast" from snow to rain or a mix of the two.
"Regardless of snow amounts, any snow received or even a rain snow mix will be hazardous to travel," NWS Nashville said in an updated social media post on Saturday evening. "Temps will cool Sunday night into Monday, and will likely keep travel difficult through the day Monday as we remain cloudy with temps mainly in the 30s."
NWS and local first responder agencies encourage citizens to stay weather aware and check here for updated weather alerts.
