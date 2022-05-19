The Music Country Grand Prix, a premier Olympic-style equestrian jumping competition benefiting Saddle Up!, is set to take place Saturday, June 4, at Brownland Farm in Franklin.
The Grand Prix gives spectators and patrons the opportunity to witness nationally ranked show jumpers and Olympic hopefuls from across the country competing for the $50,000 purse.
Since 1990, the Grand Prix has raised over $1.7 million in support of Saddle Up!, the only PATH International Premier Accredited Center in Middle Tennessee, changing the lives of children and young adults with disabilities through the power of equine-based programs, per a release.
Tractor Supply Company has been the “Grand Champion” sponsor of the Grand Prix for 16 consecutive years.
“The Music Country Grand Prix helps Saddle Up! continue a year-round program that will serve nearly 180 children and young adults this year,” Trina Hayes, who serves as the current board president for Saddle Up! and director of Merchandise Planning at Tractor Supply, said in a press release. “And Tractor Supply is so honored to reaffirm our commitment to the only equine-assisted therapy program in the region exclusively serving children and young adults with disabilities.”
As the volunteer leader of the Grand Prix since 2005, Sarah Ingram, honorary chair, said sponsors such as Tractor Supply and others go a long way in their support for Saddle Up! programs.
“Tractor Supply Company is a loyal sponsor of the Grand Prix, donating over $300,000 since 2006,” she said. “We can’t thank them enough for their continued support and commitment to the Saddle Up! community. Their generosity, as well as the generosity of our other sponsors, is what helps make this event possible.”
The public is invited to attend this event. More information on tickets can be found here.
Event Timeline:
2:30 p.m. Gates open | People Prix opens | Silent Auction opens
4:00 p.m. Leadline and Opening Ceremony
4:30 p.m. Music Country Grand Prix begins
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.