Brentwood-based post-acute care manager naviHealth has named Tom Catchings its chief technology officer.
With more than 25 years of experience spanning fintech to SaaS platforms, Catchings comes to the role after more than four years with Phoenix-based WageWorks as chief information officer. There he led a team of more than 450 people, overseeing a network that supports 85,000 employers and 7 million account holders.
Catchings also served in various leadership capacities with fintech companies Early Warning and eFunds for more than 15 years. He began working with naviHealth in February on an interim basis and has now been brought on board full-time.
“In his time as interim CTO, Tom began efforts to transform our technology operations,” Clay Richards, CEO at naviHealth, said in a press release. “He is reimagining the customer service experience we provide and establishing a longer-term vision for how we operate and develop innovative technology solutions that will help our clients meet their goals and help seniors live more fulfilling lives. We are thrilled to make him a permanent member of our team.”
Owned by UnitedHealth Group's Optum division since early this year after a deal that reportedly valued the company at $2.5 billion, naviHealth also has offices in Boston and Philadelphia.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.