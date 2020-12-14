The Cumberland Valley Quilters Association Quilts of Valor Committee Chairperson Pat McMahon presented the multi-colored, red, white and blue-themed quilt to retired US Naval officer Dana C. McLendon Jr., the father of sitting Brentwood City Commissioner Susannah Macmillan.
The Franklin-based group was founded in 1981 and honors service members and veterans for their service and sacrifice with the quilts.
“Every one of those years we’ve done right at 100 quilts,” McMahon said during the presentation during Monday night’s City Commission meeting. “So far we’ve done 75 event with all the restrictions, and I have about 50 stacked up in my closet waiting for presentation.”
“Though we may never know the extent of your sacrifice and service to protect and defend the United States of America, as an expression of our gratitude we award you this Quilt of Valor,” MacMahon said.
Commissioner Macmillan detailed her father’s service, education and experience including serving in active duty during the Vietnam War.
“We get to do a lot of great things as commissioners but this probably tops the list, and probably will for the rest of my term,” Macmillan said. “In addition to the Bronze Star with a V, which is for Valor, Capt. McLendon wears the Purple Heart, Navy Commendation Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, as well as other US and foreign medals.”
McLendon addressed the Commission and MacMahon, recalling the treatment of service members returning home from the Vietnam War.
“It is no secret that many warriors who returned from Vietnam were treated horribly by their fellow Americans -- I was one of them,” McLendon said. “At that time in our nation’s history, the public did not distinguish between the political decision to go to war, and the warriors who were ordered to do the fighting.”
“For me, this honor which you’ve bestowed tonight goes a very long way towards helping me forget how I was treated upon my return from Vietnam,” McLendon continued. “I hope that you will continue to find and to honor those who have served our nation in a time of conflict.”
