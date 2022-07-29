Nine-year NBA veteran Robert Covington is set to hold his fifth annual Allergic to Failure youth basketball camp at Ensworth in August.
The camp will take place at Ensworth High School's gymnasium on Aug. 5 and 6, lasting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
The camp is for children ages 8 to 17 and is free to attend, but registration is required. To register, visit here. Attendance includes free lunch and a free t-shirt.
After going undrafted out of Tennessee State in the 2013 NBA Draft, Covington caught on with the Houston Rockets where he became recognized for his impressive perimeter defense.
The forward has also suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Portland Trail Blazers in his career. He was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers last season and figures to factor into their rotation this season.
At TSU, Covington made an All-OVC all four seasons. He was named to the All-Newcomer team as a freshman, the second-team as a sophomore and junior, and the first-team as as senior.
