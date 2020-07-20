Risk management software company Ncontracts has recruited a veteran technology marketing executive to oversee its growth efforts in the financial sector.
Guy Weismantel has joined the 11-year-old company as executive vice president of marketing about six months after the Brentwood-based company — which specializes in risk, vendor and compliance services — was bought by a San Francisco private equity firm. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, as well as the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, Weismantel held senior marketing roles at SAP, Microsoft and a division of Expedia from 2003 to 2013 and has in recent years worked in similar roles at Seattle-area startups Zenoti, Pushpay and Marchex.
"Guy's experience and his deep understanding of digital marketing will be a great combination for Ncontracts," CEO Michael Berman said in a statement. "He's a natural fit to join our team and lead marketing as we continue driving the positive momentum we have in the business."
Herman and his team in 2018 rang up revenues of more than $12 million — and had grown quickly enough to land on the Inc. 5000 list — and have since the beginning of this year added about 200 customers to their base of financial institutions, mortgage companies and fintech providers. Ncontracts now works with more than 1,500 clients.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
