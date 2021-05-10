Ncontracts, the Brentwood-based financial services compliance and risk management firm, has added Jared Thomas as executive vice president of sales.
Thomas previously spent nearly eight years with Boston-based tech firm LogMeIn and its subsidiaries, including most recently as VP of sales. Prior to joining LogMeIn, Thomas was a managing director at technology industry research firm 451 Research. He attended Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts.
As part of the senior leadership team, Thomas will report to Ncontracts CEO Michael Berman.
According to a release, Ncontracts provides risk management and compliance software to nearly 4,000 financial institutions. Earlier this year, the company acquired California-based peer QuestSoft in a deal that nearly doubled the company’s customer base.
"We're thrilled to welcome Jared to Ncontracts and are excited to leverage his track record of growing top line revenue, high-performing teams and delivering tremendous value to our customers," Berman said in the release. "As we go to market with a full set of solutions ranging from vendor management to lending compliance, we will rely on Jared's proven ability to build great teams and execute on our aggressive growth plans in the coming years."
