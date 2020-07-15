Brentwood-based Ncontracts, a provider of risk, vendor and compliance solutions for financial institutions, has launched audit management software Nverify.
"With the addition of Nverify, we've created a comprehensive audit solution that is tailor made for the financial services industry, which includes prebuilt configurable content, making it possible to effectively manage the entire risk and compliance management life cycle," Michael Berman, chief executive officer of Ncontracts, said in a release.
"By adding this third line of defense, our risk management solutions give clients another mechanism to proactively defend against risk and adjust to an ever-changing business environment."
Ncontracts has a customer base of more than 1,500 financial institutions, mortgage companies, and fintech companies located in all 50 states and U.S. territories.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.