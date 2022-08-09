Developers and engineers from Chastain Skillman met with members of the neighborhood this past Thursday to discuss plans for expansion being planned for Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club and its potential effects on surrounding properties.
Homeowners within a 500-foot radius of the Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club course were invited to join the virtual meeting to ask about the impacts of the project on them.
Although the project will not cut directly into any properties, the changes and expansion pose significant shifts to the views and backyards of various properties.
Developers reassured concerned neighbors of the property that the project will not significantly impact their home or its value.
Additionally, they asked any concerned party to reach out to the leader of the project, Luke Klausner of Chastain Skillman, with any follow-up questions as they continue to work out plans for the upgrades.
