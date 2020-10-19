Aldi's newest location in Brentwood is set to open next week on Thursday, Oct. 29.
The new location at 7117 Southpoint Parkway in Brentwood is near the Nolensville town limits, marking the second location in Williamson County and adding to the nearly two dozen locations in Middle Tennessee.
Aldi currently has a store on South Royal Oaks Boulevard in Franklin and a third location is set to open on Mallory Lane in Brentwood in the near future.
The German discount supermarket chain announced in July that they have surpassed 2,000 stores in the US in a coast-to-coast expansion that aimed to see 70 new locations by the end of 2020.
“Each new store is an opportunity to serve another community, which is an honor and responsibility we do not take lightly,” Aldi U.S. CEO Jason Hart said in the July news release. “As we continue to expand, we promise to do everything in our power to offer the lowest prices, every day, without exception. In fact, as food costs are rising across the country, we’re lowering prices on hundreds of items to meet our customers’ increased need for savings.”
According to their website Aldi has spearheaded several efforts over the past year including allowing for alcohol deliveries (where allowed by local laws,) and expanding curbside grocery pickup, all while being named a "Value Leader" for the 10th consecutive year in the Market Force Information Grocery Benchmark Study.
More information about Aldi and their products and services can be found here.
