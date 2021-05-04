Buff City Soap, a plant-based soap brand known for its handcrafted bath and body products made in-store daily by local soap artisans using natural ingredients, will open its first store in Williamson County Thursday on Mallory Lane in Franklin.
“We’re excited to expand within the Nashville area by opening a new local soap makery in Franklin,” Tim Chaffin, franchise owner, said in a press release. “Buff City Soap provides a unique product unlike anything else, and we are looking forward to sharing our plant-based soaps, bath bombs and other products with the Williamson County community.”
Each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products, including its famous soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and even laundry soap. The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at the in-store makeries, which allow guests to watch all the products being handmade right before their eyes.
“Our customers love the transparency of our soap-making process because it’s the magic behind the Buff City Soap experience,” Chaffin said. “When they walk into our stores, they can customize the scents and ingredients they prefer to include in their plant-based soap product and watch our soap makers handcraft it right there on the spot. ”
Buff City Soap Franklin will offer free soap for a year to the first 50 customers in its store each day from Thursday until Sunday. The plant-based soap shop will also offer in-store specials all opening week such as buy four products, get a fifth free and buy one laundry soap, get another for $5.
The Buff City Soap franchise recently opened Nashville area locations in Hermitage, Gallatin and Murfreesboro and plans to open an additional store in Greens Hills this July. The store hours on opening week will be Thursday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The new soap makery is located at 4091 Mallory Lane next to Whole Foods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.