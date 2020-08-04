Brentwood's newest bike lanes on Granny White Pike have been installed and are ready for use just in time for the new school year.
As previously reported, the $36,000 project which was approved by the Brentwood City Commission in May actually began in June with the installation of ADA-compliant sidewalks and the paving for the road-widening project and painting of the bike lanes throughout July.
The new bike lanes are painted green in specific areas of the lanes such as intersections to allow drivers to better see riders, many of whom may be school children as the lanes provide easy access to nearby Brentwood Middle and High School.
