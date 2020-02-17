A new bill sponsored by Republican State Sen. Becky Duncan of Knoxville would allow for up to two owners of a limited liability company (LLC) to vote in city elections regardless of whether or not the owners reside in that city - the only requirement being that the owners of the LLC own property within that city’s limits.
Introduced in early February, the bill passed on its second consideration on Feb. 10 and was referred to be reviewed by the Senate State and Local Government Committee.
Currently, there are at least 10 states that have laws in place that allow for nonresidents to participate in local elections given that they own property there, with Tennessee being one of them. This new bill would extend that courtesy to owners of a business whose LLC is listed as existing within a particular city.
“It is just an extension, almost a tweaking of the bill that's already on the book,” Duncan told the Home Page. “If there are property owners that own property in a city, but they don't live in the city, the city elections do affect them tremendously, so we have [those laws] in place. So this just mirrors that, it just expands that, and we are having such a problem getting folks to vote in municipal elections anyway, so these are people that would have an interest in it. It's a small number of folks, but they have a vested interest because they're property owners within the city limits.”
When asked if the new bill could pose any potential for abuse in city elections, Duncan said she didn’t believe that to be a concern given the arduous process of opening and registering a business.
“They'd still have to own a property there [to vote], and there's other parameters that mirror this on the type of property,” Duncan said. “It's just for the legitimate people that have [an] LLC, own property but because of their personal situation have it under an LLC.”
The bill’s next stop in the Tennessee General Assembly will be on the floor of the Elections & Campaign Finance Subcommittee on Wednesday.
