We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym, an international children’s gym franchise, will hold a grand opening of its location in Franklin Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
We Rock the Spectrum — Franklin is located 1113 Murfreesboro Road, Suite 203. Families with children from all walks of life will get to experience a breadth of sensory and physically beneficial activities within a safe, clean and controlled environment, according to a press release from the company.
We Rock the Spectrum is a franchise opportunity that provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs and neuro-typical development. Each gym features 12 pieces of therapeutic equipment designed to work with many of the sensory processing issues that children on the spectrum face, while providing all children with the sensory-diet necessary for improved learning and neurological development.
For example, the zip line helps children with vestibular sensations and sensory feedback, while allowing them to better develop upper-arm and core strength. Each We Rock the Spectrum location offers unique classes, children’s day camp opportunities, arts and crafts, additional pieces of play equipment, and more.
An autism mom from California, Dina Kimmel, is the CEO and founder of We Rock the Spectrum. Kimmel opened the first gym in Tarzana, Calif., after her son was diagnosed with autism and she struggled to find a safe place where both her son and her daughter (neurotypical) could go together.
The motto for all We Rock the Spectrum gyms is “Finally a place where you never have to say I’m sorry!” Under her leadership, WRTS facilities have been able to offer essential childcare for special needs families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steven and Samantha Komarnitsky are the new owners of We Rock the Spectrum — Franklin. As recent transplants to Franklin from Los Angeles, they said they are honored and proud to open the first of several upcoming WRTS franchises in Tennessee. Samantha and Steven are dedicated parents to their son, Nash (8) and daughter, Colette “Coco” (5).
At the age of 4, Nash was diagnosed with autism. While researching resources for him, they discovered WRTS within their local community. While the gym was initially a place for Nash, they quickly found major success in introducing Coco as well and realized how beneficial the environment was for children of all abilities.
Steven and Samantha say they are enthusiastic about the impact that this new location will have on the Franklin community by helping promote acceptance and inclusivity through play.
The celebration is open to children of all abilities. Children will be able to play with all the specialized equipment, including the trampoline, swings, and the fan-favorite zip line. Admission is $16 per child with treats and refreshments sponsored by nonprofit organization My Brother Rocks the Spectrum Foundation.
