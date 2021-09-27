A new autism therapy center that recently opened in Franklin is now enrolling Williamson County children and teens with autism.
Autism in Motion Clinics says it provides high-quality, life-changing Applied Behavior Analysis therapy to children ages 18 months to 18 years that have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
ABA is the only therapy recommended by the U.S. Surgeon General and the National Academy of Pediatrics for children with autism. AIM Clinics designs personalized ABA therapy treatment plans for children and teens with autism to meet the unique needs of each child and family.
The Franklin clinic, which opened Aug. 30 at 1325 W. Main St., is a state-of-the-art space with many unique features. The clinic boasts a one-of-a-kind school readiness room that simulates a classroom environment. A teen life skills area with a washer and dryer will allow clients to work toward independent self-care.
A teen space, an autism-friendly sensory room, a large active play space and custom-designed therapy rooms will allow clients to work on language development, functional communication skills, fine and gross motor skills, social skills and other daily living skills to grow and work toward independence.
AIM Clinics Franklin is the newest addition to the AIM Clinics family of 29 clinics nationwide. Nine of these clinics are located in the Middle Tennessee area, including the Franklin clinic. Others include locations in Brentwood, Clarksville, Donelson, Hendersonville, Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and two in Murfreesboro. All locations are now enrolling and accepting new clients.
“AIM Clinics works to make ABA therapy accessible to every child with autism in need of support. We know families and communities are in need of resources and we are here to help them,” AIM Clinics Co-Founder and Nashville resident Logan Pratt said.
“We accept most insurance plans and work with families to customize a program specifically for their child. We are proud to be bringing our life-changing services to the Nashville area and look forward to becoming a resource for families near Franklin and beyond.”
