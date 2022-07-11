Crumbl Cookies, the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, is staking more claim in Brentwood with its second location off of Franklin Road.
The first Crumbl Cookies location in Brentwood opened in 2020 on Cadillac Drive. They also have locations in Nashville, Bellevue and Franklin.
Situated right next to Bruegger’s Bagels, the new store is in the early stages of construction.
A representative from Crumbl said that since construction on this location is in its beginning phase, there is currently no set opening date. However, the public can expect to see it taking shape over the next several months leading up to the opening.
The family-owned business is known for its weekly rotating menu with cookies like the award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie, Birthday Cookie, Apple Pie Cookie, S’mores Brownie Cookie and more. They also offer delivery, curbside pickup, catering pickup and shipping.
For more information, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.