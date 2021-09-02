Franklin-based Mars Petcare announced Wednesday that Ruben Cejudo has joined the leadership team as vice president of its North American Supply Chain — the third executive new hire in five months.
The new supply chain VP comes from Unilever, a British multinational consumer goods conglomerate known for myriad brands from Lipton Tea to Dove soap — the former a brand of products marketed for pets by Mars Petcare.
His background there is of considerable value to the Mars Pet Nutrition network, who has recently shown significant moves that indicate a pivot to a bigger e-commerce focus, a transition that likely requires the century-old supply chain to make several adaptations. During his tenure in the same executive role for Unilever, the British producer recently invested $2.4 billion in e-commerce for beauty products and plant-based food.
Cejudo brings almost three decades of experience in end-to-end supply chain strategy with large corporations across eight countries on four continents, including Colombia, Switzerland, Thailand and the United States. Prior to the Unilever role, he spent 20 years matriculating through multiple supply chain-related roles with Procter & Gamble and overhauled its haircare supply chain in Brazil to make it more cost effective.
“As a seasoned leader with deep end-to-end supply chain expertise, I’m confident Ruben will help create our supply chain of the future, positioning Mars Petcare to win in the digital age now and for years to come,” said Mars Pet Nutrition North America Regional President Ikdeep Singh in a press release. “His passion for supply chain innovation, furthering our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS and developing associate talent will be central to driving strong business results.”
In April, Mars Petcare announced its first-ever general manager of e-commerce, Jessica Hauff, whom they lured from nine years in related roles at L’Oréal USA, including senior vice president of e-commerce acceleration and data activation. She was one of two executive-level new hires at the time, the other Travis Reaves as vice president of strategy and growth transformation — former strategy and development vice president at Brentwood-based Tractor Supply Co. Both roles indicated a modern pivot with supply chain implications. Singh said at the time he expected the April hires to “leverage the power of digital, data and analytics” to broaden the range of pet parents served by Mars products and services.
In late August, the corporation also exhibited assimilation to contemporary e-commerce marketing trends when it announced its new brand ambassador, Actor Haylie Duff. Mars now pushes the latest product from its NUTRO ULTRA brand, so-called Barkuterie Boards, through Duff’s social media to capitalize on the rapidly evolving, hipster-chic charcuterie board trend on Instagram and Twitter.
Cejudo said he was “honored” to join the team and tasked with developing “innovative supply chain solutions.”
In addition to NUTRO, Mars Pet Nutrition’s North American supply chain includes IAMS, PEDIGREE and SHEBA.
