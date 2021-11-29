A few of the orange and white barrels were still lined up along the edges, but the new northwest extension of Mack Hatcher Parkway is now fully opened from Hillsboro Road to New Highway 96.
And judging by the use it was getting late Monday afternoon, word of its opening has spread quickly.
“It’s a big deal,” Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey told the Homer Page earlier this fall when the project was close to being completed. … “It’s seen as incredibly important and will be a difference maker in a lot of ways.”
To ceremoniously mark its opening, officials from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the city of Franklin will hold a ribbon cutting for the new extension Monday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m.
The $45 million project includes a new two-lane roadway from Hillsboro Road to Highway 96 on the west side of Franklin with a 12-foot wide multi-use path and half-mile long bridge that spans the bend in the Harpeth River around Brownland Farm.
Work on the northwest expansion of State Route 397 — or Mack C. Hatcher Memorial Parkway — got underway in early 2019. The new roadway extends the existing four-lane, divided parkway approximately 3.1 miles, from south of Highway 96 to east of Hillsboro Road. Other access points are located at Del Rio Pike and Old Charlotte Pike.
