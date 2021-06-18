The Heritage at Brentwood has announced Molly B. Mitchell as the National Institute for Fitness and Sports’ new Fitness Manager.
Mitchell joined The Heritage team in March 2019 as health fitness specialist, and now in her new role, she oversees daily the Healthy Life Center, which includes managing the center’s membership, designing and implementing in-person and virtual resident fitness programs as well as other duties.
According to a news release, Mitchell also plans to raise awareness of The Heritage’s recreational sports amenities, which include a 9-hole putting green, bocce court, badminton court and corn hole.
The Brentwood senior living community contracts with NIFS to staff and manage its wellness programs, and the Healthy Life Center includes a heated indoor pool, a 24/7 fitness center, a large group exercise classroom, locker rooms with showers and two Dakim Brain Health stations.
All of the Heritage at Brentwood’s independent living and LifeCare residents are eligible for membership which is covered by their monthly fees, and according to the news release, residents are prescribed individualized exercise routines based on their health history and consent from a physician.
“We have a lot of folks who haven’t jumped in since Covid, so we’re hoping to get newer residents engaged through our recreational activities, so they can meet their neighbors and learn a little more about what we do and offer in the Healthy Life Center,” Mitchell said in the news release.
Mitchell lives in Franklin and was raised in Montgomery, Ala., before attending Auburn University where she earned a Master of Science degree in exercise physiology and a Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences.
She is also a member of the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Safety and Health Institute, and is a Certified Exercise Physiologist (ACSM-EP,) holding current certifications in Basic Life Support, Basic First Aid and Emergency Oxygen.
More information about the Heritage at Brentwood can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.