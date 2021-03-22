A new curated market for handcrafted goods is coming to the Westhaven Neighborhood in Franklin.
The Franklin Makers Market, which is slated for May 8, will include booths with a mix of items from artisans, farmers, jewelry makers, crafters and more.
The market is currently accepting applications for vendors, who will pay $75 for a booth if selected for the event.
The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to the public. Food and drink will be available for purchase onsite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.