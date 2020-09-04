First, Stephen Gostkowski bought a house in Williamson County — and now he has a job in the area as well.
The 36-year-old placekicker agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday morning, just two months after he and his wife Hallie bought a house in Franklin. Gostkowski, who is now expected to battle rookie Tucker McCann for the starting job, spent 14 seasons with the New England Patriots, where he was teammates with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. He won three Super Bowls and played in four Pro Bowls.
It was reported the team worked Gostkowski out on Monday and presumably liked what they saw from the free agent. He played in just four games last season, hitting on 7 of 8 field goals and 11 of 15 extra points before missing the rest of the season with hip surgery.
"(Gostkowski's) made a bunch of kicks, and his longevity and success (stand out)," Vrabel said. "But this isn't a lifetime achievement award. This is about everybody's ability to (do) what we are going to do this year, and we are all hopeful that Stephen and everybody else is going to do their job, from the players to the coaching staff and the scouting department. That's why we work and try not to rely on what we have done in the past, but what we are planning to do in the future."
The 6-foot-1 kicker is the Patriots’ all-time leading scorer, having made 87.4 percent of his career field goals (374 of 428) and 98.3 percent of extra points (753 of 664). A former Memphis Tiger standout, Gostkowski is the fifth-most accurate kicker in NFL history.
The Titans had the worst field goal percentage in the NFL last season, connecting on just 44.4 percent of kicks (8 of 18). They were the only team in the league that had fewer than 10 field goals.
The team released kicker Greg Joseph to make room for Gostkowski. Tennessee coaches kept McCann, who has shown off a big leg in camp, connecting on several field goals from 50 yards or more.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
