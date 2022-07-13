From the founders of Drybar, Squeeze, a new massage concept, will open the brand’s third location in Brentwood this fall, according to a press release.
Located at 7011 Executive Center Drive, the 2,500-square-foot space holds eight massage suites and will provide customers with "a seamless and customizable massage experience," says the release.
“We are very excited to bring a way better massage experience to our company’s headquarters in Nashville,” says Brittany Driscoll, Co-Founder and CEO of Squeeze. “We created Squeeze to provide a convenient, personalized and quality massage experience for guests as well as a feel-good working environment for our team. It brings us great joy to provide the opportunity to support local business ownership through franchising and look forward to supporting our Nashville Operating Partner's success."
Squeeze says its technology platform is "the first-of-its-kind in the retail service space and bridges the seamlessness of an on-demand mobile experience with beautiful, sophisticated brick-and-mortar destinations."
Each element of the guest experience is curated to be "convenient, personalized and hassle-free," says the company.
Through the Squeeze app and website, guests can book, set personalized preferences, pay, tip, rate and review, allowing them to walk in and figuratively “float out.”
The personalization continues with each massage tailored to the customer’s liking including pressure, music, lighting and the ability to tap a “ready button” letting the therapist know to return in-room to begin the massage.
Personalized preferences are saved to guests’ profiles and reviewed by massage therapists prior to appointments so Squeeze knows exactly what you want, each and every time, says the release. Each massage includes the guests' choice of deep tissue, heat therapy, aromatherapy and percussion therapy at no extra cost.
Memberships start at $89 for a "Mid-Squeeze," the brand’s 50-minute table massage. Since first opening its doors in Studio City, Los Angeles in 2019, the Squeeze franchise continues to expand quickly across the country with over 27 locations in development.
"We’re excited to bring Squeeze to the Nashville area this fall and bring its residents a new massage experience they’ve been missing,” says Kevin Brothen, Squeeze Nashville Operating Partner. “Not only is Squeeze providing a way better massage experience, but they’ve provided a way better franchising experience, making every step of the way a streamlined and seamless process. Squeeze is disrupting the massage industry and I'm honored to be a part of it at the forefront.”
The release says Squeeze is offering all team members "a competitive employee compensation package inclusive of health benefits, paid vacation, continuous education, team-building and personal growth initiatives, and more."
Squeeze says it is also committed "not only to making people feel good, but to doing good as well."
For every membership sold, Squeeze says it is helping to provide a day of canine support to a person with a disability through Canine Companions, the nation’s leading dog service provider.
