Fourth Avenue Partners Franklin is developing a new mixed-use/office building in downtown Franklin at 249 Fourth Avenue North, per a press release.
Construction began in November 2021. The building will be located a block away from downtown Franklin’s Bicentennial Park and Historic Downtown.
The two-story building will contain over 16,000 square feet, housing both office and personal services spaces.
The second floor will become 906 Studio Architects + Interior’s new headquarters, while a portion of the first floor will be occupied by Eagles Nest Investors with the balance of the first floor being leased to a financial services company.
The building is scheduled to be completed late fall of 2022.
Mike Hathaway of 906 Studio Architects + Interiors, a local Architectural and Interior Design firm comments: “We are excited about our growth and are committed to remaining a part of the Franklin/Williamson County business community.”
Ken Adler of Eagles Nest Investors states, “The City of Franklin has fought hard to maintain its character and historic feel. 249 Fourth Avenue is the perfect example of a modern building that fits in with the overall historic theme of the city."
Founded in 2014, 906 Studio Architects + Interiors is an award-winning, full-service architecture and interior design company specializing in designing single-family and multi-family residential buildings, as well as commercial projects of varying sizes and types, per the release.
Eagles Nest Investors is a locally owned investment group with assets throughout Tennessee.
