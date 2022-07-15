The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will have a new phone number beginning on Saturday, July 16, with the launching of the new three-digit dialing code 988.
The Lifeline's current number, 1-800-273-8255, will remain open and active, but the new number aims to make it easier for those in crisis to find help.
According to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, people can call, text or chat 988 24/7 to be connected with trained counselors who "will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary."
The Lifeline began in 2005 and is made up of more than 200 crisis centers across the nation, including two in Nashville, with more than 23 million calls received from people in need.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide was the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020 with a reported 45,979 deaths.
Earlier this month, the National Park Service began construction of a "temporary safety barrier" on the Natchez Trace Bridge. It has become synonymous with both scenic views as well as a string of suicides and suicide attempts since it was constructed in 1994, resulting in the death of more than 30 people since 2000.
The Associated Press reported last year that the Federal Communications Commission has required all telecommunications companies to support the ability to text 988 across all phone services, and more than $280 million taxpayers dollars was allocated to implementing the change.
More information about how to support the Lifeline, including volunteer and employment opportunities, can be found here.
