Kodi Burns was one of the lowest-paid wide receivers’ coaches in the SEC.
It’s safe to assume he will be getting a sizeable bump up from the $300,000 base salary the University of Tennessee was paying him after Burns agreed to take the same position with the New Orleans Saints, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
"I am grateful to coach [Josh] Heupel, our players and all of Vol Nation for the incredible experience this past year at Tennessee," Burns tweeted on Monday. "...As I embark on a dream of coaching in the NFL, I can't wait to see the continued growth of the program under coach Heupel. Tennessee football is in great hands, and the program's best days are ahead."
Along with Arkansas’ Kenny Guiton, Burns had the lowest salary among wide receivers coaches in the conference. He was due a $125,000 raise in 2022 but the allure of coaching in the NFL presumably outweighed the raise the Vols were about to give him.
The Saints ranked last in the NFL in total receptions (293) and receiving yards (3,437), next to last in first-down receptions (165) and 28th in yards after catch (1,685). New Orleans also had the highest percentage of dropped passes in the league (6 percent).
Cedric Tillman (64 catches, 1,081 yards, 12 TDs) and Velus Jones Jr. (62 catches, 807 yards, seven TDs) enjoyed breakout seasons under Burns’ guidance in 2021. Tillman ranked third in the SEC in touchdowns and fifth in receiving while Jones Jr. ranked seventh and ninth in both categories, respectively.
Tillman also had the second-highest yards per reception (16.8) in the SEC among WRs with 50 of more catches. The Vols saw nine players average more than 10 yards per reception.
Burns’ departure leaves an opening for Heupel to fill heading into his second season with the Vols; Tennessee was the only SEC school to keep its entire coaching staff intact from the 2021 season.
Burns got his coaching start at Arkansas State in 2012 as a graduate assistant. He then moved on to jobs with Samford (2014, running backs coach), Middle Tennessee State (2015, wide receivers coach) and Auburn (2016-20, co-offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator) before taking the WRs coach job at Tennessee in 2021.
