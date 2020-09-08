The new owners of hundreds of Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago and Rock Bottom restaurants have recruited the former COO of TGI Fridays and an ex-president of Joe’s Crab Shack to be CEO of the company formerly known as CraftWorks.
Jim Mazany has joined what is now SPB Hospitality — an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group, which early this year paid $93 million to take over CraftWorks after the latter filed for Chapter 11 — on the heels of spending about 15 months at Fridays. Before that, he was president and CEO of Fatz Southern Kitchen for two and a half years. He spent nearly eight years at Houston-based Joe’s Crab Shack, starting at senior vice president of operations and rising to COO and then president. In all, he has 25 years of restaurant industry experience.
“SPB Hospitality has an expansive portfolio of well-known brands that have huge potential,” Mazany said. “We will build off the strong foundation of these brands and turn them into the industry leaders they deserve to be.”
Mazany takes over at CraftWorks/SPB from Marc Buehler, a former president of O’Charley’s who took the reins in March — shortly after the bankruptcy filing — after the company’s board fired Hazem Ouf over a dispute about tax payments.
In addition to Logan’s, Old Chicago and Rock Bottom, SPB’s portfolio also includes Gordon Biersch, Big River Grille and several smaller brands. The company does business in 39 states and the District of Columbia.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
