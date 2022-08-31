As it continues to expand, Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) has added three new physician assistants — Lance Bolin, PA-C, Charlotte Sauter, PA-C and Cameron Greene, PA-C.
“We are fortunate for the continued growth that the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee is experiencing in the Middle Tennessee region,” Darren Harris, Bone and Joint Institute CEO, said in a press release “These new additions to our team make it possible for us to treat more patients with the exceptional, high-quality care that the community expects. We are excited to have Lance, Charlotte and Cameron on board.”
Bolin, who is a certified physician assistant with BJIT’s Orthopaedic Urgent Care clinics, earned his Bachelor of Science from Kettering College of Medical Arts with an emphasis in PA Studies before going on to earn his master’s degree from the University of Nebraska. Board certified in Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio; Bolin is a member of each of the physician assistant governing bodies for the three states.
Sauter is a certified physician assistant to BJIT’s Scott Arthur, M.D. She joins the practice after earning her Bachelor of Science in biology from Trevecca Nazarene University and her Master of Science in physician assistant studies from Christian Brothers University. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA) and holds Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) and Basic Life Support (BLS) certifications.
Greene is also a certified physician assistant with BJIT’s Orthopaedic Urgent Care clinics. He earned his Bachelor of Science in ecology and evolutionary biology from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville before going on to earn his Master of Medical Science degree in physician assistant studies from Lincoln Memorial University. Greene is also a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) and certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA).
