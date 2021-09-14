Big Blue Marble Academy, a early childhood education center that says it's known for providing infant and toddler care, preschool, aftercare and summer camp programs, has opened its first location in Franklin and is enrolling infants through preschool-age children.
Using research-based early learning theory and best practices, BBMA Franklin says it offers a unique, engaging, and play-based global curriculum for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. Families are invited to schedule a tour by contacting Executive Director Brandy English at 615-790-2273.
“I’m thrilled to expand the Big Blue Marble Academy brand, but most importantly, it brings me great joy to share our unique educational offerings and develop the young minds of Williamson County,” CEO Jeff Wahl said in a press release. “I look forward to seeing students thrive in our one-of-a-kind academic environment.”
Located off Hillsboro Road, Big Blue Marble has a complete remodel underway, including a new indoor gross motor classroom, upgraded classroom equipment and a new interactive garden area on the playground.
Now available in the Franklin community, Big Blue Marble Academy says it will continue its mission to "Nurture Little Minds and Grow Big Hearts" with its play-based curriculum that it says fuels each child’s cognitive, social, emotional and physical growth while exposing them to other cultures and languages.
By combining proven age-appropriate techniques, activities and lessons from its rigorously researched global curriculum, BBMA Franklin says the child-centered programs are well-positioned to grow the minds of early learners in Franklin.
BBMA Franklin will practice Big Blue Marble Academy’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols as it has done at all school locations.
The new Big Blue Marble Academy in Franklin is located at 1106 Battlewood St., and is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Click here to inquire about employment opportunities, or call 615-790-2273.
For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy, visit bbmacademy.com.
Commented