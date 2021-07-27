Health Connect America, a Franklin-based provider of mental and behavioral health services, has recently introduced a program that helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities gain skills to create more personal independence.
Known as Launchpad, the program was designed to help those with disabilities learn key life skills in order to become self-sufficient. The program focuses on six life skills including money management, physical and mental health, wellness, independent living and employment rights.
Using a person-centered approach, participants are able to customize their program and focus on the skills they need. The program lessons are taught in the participant’s community and home, creating a “launching pad” from their existing support system.
“Launchpad is a community-based program with the goal of helping our clients develop skills that provide greater personal responsibility for their own lives through self-advocacy, social awareness and daily living skills that decrease dependence on their parents and caregivers,” Sandy Krikac, Launchpad director, said in a press release. “We believe this is a very positive direction for a population that is historically underserved.”
To address the need to scale services to a large unsupported population, the Launchpad program is currently being piloted in Franklin at the company’s headquarters as an affordable private pay option.
“We are investigating private pay programs in order to expand our services and connect more directly with the communities where our clients live,” said Kristi Shain, chief executive officer of Health Connect America. “There are 7,000 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Tennessee alone waiting to be approved for services.
"Launchpad is our first effort to address this need by creating an affordable program that offers real value to our clients and their families.”
HCA currently has four clients utilizing the Launchpad Program and anticipates growth to 15 in the near term. The company is expecting to rapidly expand and more than double over the next year, with programs across multiple states serviced by HCA.
Health Connect America provides mental and behavioral health services to children, families and adults across 56 locations in five states impacting the lives of nearly 10,000 people daily.
For more information see https://healthconnectamerica.com/.
