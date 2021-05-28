Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins is out $250,000. And, no, it’s not from a fine accrued in OTAs.
Jenkins stated on his Twitter account on Wednesday that he had returned from a trip to West Palm Beach to find that his 2016 Rolls Royce Wraith was missing from the South Economy Lot of the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
He left the car there on May 5 and claimed upon returning the airport staff was less than helpful or even concerned with finding his vehicle.
“When I returned to retrieve my vehicle, it was nowhere to be found,” he tweeted. “I immediately asked to speak with the manager or who was in charge…They gave me the complete runaround! I was told they have footage of my vehicle arriving but no footage of it leaving. Nothing makes sense!
“I went to the proper authorities outside of the airport as well which is the Atlanta Police Department. However, the airport was in no way shape or from empathetic, concerned or in shock that something like this could even happen.”
Jenkins reported the car as stolen to the APD, which is investigating the case.
The Titans signed Jenkins in mid-March to a two-year, $15 million contract with $7.5 million guaranteed. He played for the New Orleans Saints in 2020 and the New York Giants (2016-19) and Los Angeles Rams (2012-15) before that.
