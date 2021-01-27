Hendrell Remus has a tall task ahead of him.
The newly elected chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party is taking over at a low point for Democrats in the state. They haven’t won a statewide election in more than a decade, and recent ones haven’t been all that close. Plus, Republicans maintain super-majorities in both the House and Senate.
In an interview with the Post, Remus says he plans to focus on voter registration especially in Democratic strongholds, emphasizing economic policies over cultural and social ones in rural areas where Democratic support has fallen off a cliff. He also hopes to rebuild collaborative relationships with allies, including organized labor and pro-immigrant groups.
The 34-year-old Memphis native has run for office himself — unsuccessful bids for the state House and Shelby County Commission — before moving to Nashville in 2015.
Q&A follows:
How do you get out of this hole?
We've got to buckle up and make sure we're increasing voter registration, especially in the Democratic strongholds throughout the state. We've got to make sure we're redefining our messaging so that we can close the margin on what Republicans have been winning rural areas of the state by. And we've got to make sure we're building the type of collaborative relationships with Democratic allies and stakeholders across the state that will allow us to mobilize and engage voters on a whole range of policy issues and to get out the vote. I don't think we can be successful if we're not bringing in organizations that voters trust, who they look to to add credibility to policy issues and to candidates.
What do you think can be done to close those gaps in rural areas?
I think we have to stop defending who we are as Democrats and start defining who the Republican Party in the state is, and making sure we are rolling out a messaging and a platform that will resonate with voters across the state.
Particularly we know that on many of the social issues we have gotten clobbered over the years. I think we should be laser-focused on the economic issues, because many citizens across the state have been ravished by the economic policies that are on full display during this pandemic, the inequities across the entire state … it doesn't matter if you're Black or white, you're from a rural or urban area.
We need to make sure that message is resonating with folks in rural areas. We need to be invested in meeting voters where they are, whether it's at the town bank or at a high school football game or a small diner in a rural community. We've got to be willing to go out and meet voters where they are and really truly take the opportunity to listen to their concerns, and share with them our ideas for how we provide a roadmap to prosperity for them.
So you want to emphasize economic issues over social and cultural ones?
Yes.
What should the party’s role at the local level be?
We've got to make sure, particularly in municipalities where so many of the candidates in municipal elections are nonpartisan — they don't run as Democrats or Republicans — when the values are clearly identified based on where those municipal candidates stand on many of the issues, especially issues related to making sure people have a fair shot at an equal opportunity, at a better life, we've got to make sure we're highlighting those candidates who align with our values.
In order for us to have a lasting impact in the state, we've got to be paying more attention to the local races and the people on the ground who are fighting the local fights, that are in line with what we believe as a party.
What should the party’s role at the state legislature be?
We should be in the fight with the caucuses, and a big part of what [Democratic legislative leadership] and I have talked about is, how do we get on the same page to make sure we're singing from the same sheet of music?
What we can't afford to happen is that everybody is focused on a different priority and we don't have a cohesive approach to how we tackle the most pressing issues facing us as Democrats. A big part of what we'll be doing is making sure that we're coordinating in our messaging. We may deliver it differently, but if we're all singing the same message, I think it’s going to have a lasting and more effective impact across the state.
Our goal is to make sure we have a good working relationship and that all of our priorities are on the same page, and that's electing more Democrats who will fight for the values we believe in and who will help better the lives of ordinary people.
How do you plan to recruit candidates to run for office?
That was one thing the party did well under [former chair Mary Mancini], and that's something we're going to continue to do. … Every race we can put a candidate in, we're going to put a candidate in.
When we recruit someone and ask them to run for office, we need to make sure they have the resources to actually have a shot at winning that seat or put up a strong fight, where in some of these races where we don't win it helps us be able to close that margin on the gap Republicans are winning, but it also gives us an opportunity to really advance the causes we believe in as Democrats. The most important thing is making sure they have the training and the resources and the staff to be able to run an effective campaign.
How do you manage a complicated organization like the state party, with its conflicting power centers and differences of opinion?
For anyone it would be a challenge. Not only are you dealing with the executive committee members, but you're dealing with county party chairs from across the state, you're dealing with ex oficio organizations across the state, and you're dealing with allied organizations. There's a lot of moving parts. One of the good things, having served on the executive committee, I've got some good relationships with a lot of executive committee members, and I know where some of the sentiment on the good and bad lie within the party, so that's a plus.
So I think we're going to do some things differently than we've done in the past, but the name of the game for us is to build a cohesive team where everybody’s got some skin in the game and everybody's working toward the same goal and objective.
What sort of conversations have you had since your election?
The phone calls and texts haven't stopped since the election. From every corner of the state people have been reaching out. We have seen new donors come into the fold. We've seen people who had stopped giving to the party for over a decade who are rejoining the finance committee.
I've tried my best to make sure we're setting the tone where folks don't get unrealistic expectations just because we crossed one historical barrier. But to be able to tamp down those expectations for people to understand that we still have a lot of work to do. They've been very interesting calls.
What sort of unrealistic expectations do people have? That Tennessee could be the next Georgia in a couple of years?
I've tried to encourage people to pay attention to what's being said out of Georgia. It wasn't a get-blue-quick scheme. They worked toward that victory over nearly a decade. I want people to understand that just like Georgia and so many other states, we have to be ready to buckle down for a long road ahead, because it's not something we snap our fingers and we're in full control of the state in two years or four years.
They have to understand that our strategy is to move the needle over time. I think we've got a good shot at the governor's race next year, but when it comes to the legislative races, it's going to be a little longer and the fight’s going to be a little tougher, especially with redistricting. So I want people to understand that maybe we will, maybe we won't.
In two years, they should be able to look back and see that we've made progress towards our ultimate goal.
I want people to understand that our relationships, the relationships we have got to build and rebuild with organized labor and social justice organizations and advocacy groups, whether it's environmental or immigration issues, it’s going to be imperative to us being able to replicate some of the success we've seen in other states like Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania — where we've seen Democrats build a coalition of allied organizations to overcome some of the political barriers that were in place and allowed us to win those states.
Will there be any changes to party staff?
We definitely have to shake up the staff. Our staffing has to reflect our priorities. There are some new roles and new titles for some of the positions [including new focuses on data analytics, digital organizing and creative content]. There will be some new faces around the office as well, because I believe we need a more diverse staff that reflects our Democratic Party in the state, so there will be some staffing changes for sure.
