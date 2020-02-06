Newly installed Tractor Supply President and CEO Hal Lawton has promoted three senior executives to C-level positions and expanded the specialty retailer’s executive committee.
Lawton, a former Macy’s president who took over from Greg Sandfort three weeks ago, has made the following moves:
• Promoted Seth Estep, the company ’s senior vice president of general merchandising since April 2017, to chief merchandising officer. Step first joined Tractor Supply in 2005 and rejoined after a year away in 2008 as a customer relationship manager. Last month, he assumed leadership of the company’s Petsense division.
• Named John Ordus, store operations senior VP, the company’s chief stores officer. Ordus has been with Tractor Supply for more than 18 years and had been a senior VP since August 2015.
• Promoted Colin Yankee, senior VP of supply chain, to chief supply chain officer. Yankee started work at the company in late 2015, making the move from Neiman Marcus. He also has worked at Target.
All three execs also have been named executive VPs of Brentwood-based Tractor Supply, which runs more than 1,800 stores in 49 states. Lawton also had added Yankee and Christi Korzekwa, senior VP of marketing since early 2015, to the company’s executive committee. Estep and Ordus have been members of that body since June of last year.
“These executives have tremendous industry insights and have made significant contributions to the Company’s growth over their tenure,” Lawton said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Seth, Christi, John and Colin and the rest of the executive team to enable and drive our success.”
Shares of Tractor Supply (Ticker: TSCO) were up about 2 percent to $95.99 midday Thursday. They have fallen about 10 percent over the past six months.
