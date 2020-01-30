A new traffic signal at the intersection of Franklin Road and Fountainhead Drive will go into full effect on Friday, Jan. 31.
The intersection has had flashing yellow lights on Franklin Road and flashing red lights at the entrance to the Fountainhead subdivision for the past couple of weeks to prepare drivers for change, which aims to improve traffic flow in and out of the neighborhood.
Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said in Monday's City Commission meeting that the new traffic signal will become active at approximately 9 a.m. on Friday with a green, yellow, red sequence, that will at times bring traffic to a complete stop on Franklin Road at the intersection.
