With the unavailability of the Williamson County Ag Expo Center next month, the TSSAA has selected alternative venues for the upcoming state wrestling championships.
The TSSAA Dual Wrestling State Championships will remain in Williamson County and will take place on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Nolensville High School, Centennial High School, Independence High School and Mill Creek Middle School will serve as hosts for the tournaments.
Eight schools will compete in Division I Class AAA while four schools will compete for a championship in Division I Class A-AA, Division II, and the Girls Dual Meet Invitational.
The TSSAA Wrestling State Championships will be returning to Chattanooga after a twelve year absence on Feb. 18-20. The Chattanooga Convention Center will host this year’s competition. Division I Class A-AA will take place on Thursday, Feb. 18th. Division II and Girls will compete on Friday, Feb. 19th, and Division I Class AAA will compete on Saturday, Feb. 20th.
A complete tournament schedule for both events will be published at TSSAAsports.com as soon as details for both events are finalized.
The Williamson County Ag Expo Center has been in use as a COVID-19 testing center since last spring. When it became clear the facility would not be available to host the championships, TSSAA began evaluating alternative sites. The Expo Center has served as the host for the previous 11 TSSAA wrestling championships beginning in 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.