When officials with the Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon considered opening a store in Franklin, they looked beyond the numbers.
Sure, the demographics lined up sufficiently, and the necessary data points were positive signs for doing business here. But according to Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Franklin held a certain vibe that couldn’t be measured through a spreadsheet.
“What I thought was really unique about Franklin was how historic it is, and it’s amazing how Palmetto Moon and Franklin’s values align so beautifully,” Dube said. “Franklin feels like home to us. It’s certainly historic, and progressive. I love how people describe Franklin as comfortable and fun, about family, the outdoors, and is a happening place and entertaining. That’s all Palmetto Moon.
“Both the city and our brand are definitely aligned.”
Shoppers from Franklin and elsewhere will have a chance to test that alignment as Palmetto Moon opens its 7,500-square-foot store later this month at CoolSprings Galleria. The retailer, which began as a kiosk in a mall in Charleston, South Carolina, 20 years ago, serves as a one-stop shop for women’s and men’s fashion, kids apparel and gifts, home goods, shoes, accessories, collegiate gear, drinkware, and other Southern-influenced items.
A grand opening celebration will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3-5 p.m. Guests of the family-friendly event will be welcomed with a full lineup of festivities that includes:
- The first 200 shoppers will receive a custom Yeti Rambler 12-ounce Colster (with qualifying $40 purchase)
- Hourly grand prizes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Spin-to-Win prizes every 20 minutes and grand prize every hour
- Additional door prize giveaways
- Live music
- Sweet treats by Nashville Cookie Cutter
- One new Palmetto Perks member will receive 1,000 perks points ($75 off!)
The celebration continues Sunday with more perks and chances to win door prizes and other giveaways. Visit the Facebook page for Palmetto Moon for more details on the grand opening weekend.
In addition to offering area shoppers a wide range of items unique to the region — a full line of Vanderbilt and University of Tennessee clothing, for instance — Palmetto Moon plans to be active in the community.
“We’re certainly passionate about being involved with the local community,” Dube said. “We participate in a lot of volunteer work. We also leverage our community to shine light on local charities and nonprofits.
“So as we learn more about the community and learn what is important to them, we’ll have partnerships that will help drive awareness and participation and volunteerism through the community.”
The Franklin store is the third Palmetto Moon to open in middle Tennessee, following the opening of one at Opry Mills in Nashville in June and one in Murfreesboro in 2019. There are now seven Palmetto Moon stores in Tennessee and 36 across the Southeast.
