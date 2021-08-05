Josef Newgarden has driven past Nissan Stadium several times before.
However, this weekend during the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, it will be the first time the Hendersonville native and Nashville resident will drive past the stadium with 25-plus drivers hot on his heels.
“I really believe it is a match made in heaven,” Newgarden said. “I truly believe that. I’m from Nashville. This is my hometown, so of course, I’m more excited than your typical person that didn’t grow up here. But Nashville has an appeal that is far reaching these days.
“I think that is what you are starting to see with people that are excited about the event. I think a lot of out-of-towners just want to come to Nashville and if they are motorsports fans then that just makes it a great excuse to travel to Nashville, enjoy the city and then also get some motorsports action.”
It was announced last month that the Grand Prix will feature the largest non-Indianapolis 500 field since 2013 with an estimated 27 drivers competing in the event.
The 2.17-mile track will mark the first new street course introduced on the IndyCar Series in the last 10 years. Construction began in the middle of last month with the repaving of pit lane in the Nissan Stadium parking lots and the installation of 1,200 feet of 18-feet wide concrete pit boxes.
The Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge will be the focal point of the track, providing a dynamic aesthetic to showcase what makes the race unique to Nashville.
The track itself will feature 11 turns, a 3,578-foot straightaway over the bridge, and it will cross over the Cumberland River, making it one of a small group of tracks to cross over a major body of water.
“I think from a longevity standpoint, if the track is built correctly, if the event is run right then the staying power of this street course is really high,” Newgarden added.
“…I think Nashville is a perfectly positioned city. It’s a city that supports events and generally the people in Nashville don’t care what the event is as long as there is an event they are showing up. So, to show them something so unique like an IndyCar street course race is just super cool…So, my optimism is sky high, not only for this first year but for creating a new street course environment for the IndyCar Series that can thrive for hopefully 50 years. I really think this is the place that can do it.”
Race officials say they expect a crowd of 60,000 for the Grand Prix on Sunday, and they are planning for large crowds for Friday and Saturday’s events as well. The event is projected to generate between $20 and $40 million in visitor spending.
“Everyone is so excited about this event,” Newgarden continued. “I keep saying this: a good indicator for me is even people who don’t necessarily tune into motorsports, when those people are very interested and excited about the event, I think that bodes well for the overall health.
“I know we are going to have a ton of motorsports fans that are interested but to get the general population on board with it too is I think a real big win. I think that is going to be happening in Nashville. Excited for the city, excited for IndyCar, I think it is a really good match.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
