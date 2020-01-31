Newk’s Eatery in Brentwood has closed.
The restaurant was still open on Thursday, Jan. 30, and was located in CityPark Brentwood, leaving the Cool Springs location at 535 Cool Springs Boulevard as the closest location for Brentwood residents.
“This physical location has closed and we’ve transitioned our restaurant operations to our location in Franklin at Cool Springs,” a voicemail at the Brentwood location states.
According to a spokesperson from Newk’s, employees have been made aware of the closing.
"Brentwood’s closure is part of a larger restructuring plan in the Nashville market. We’ve got a lot of exciting things coming in the area, with plans to revamp and transform Newk’s restaurants, and will be releasing more details on these initiatives soon," the spokesperson said in an email. "The Newk’s team has greatly enjoyed being part of the Brentwood community, and encourages guests to visit us at our nearby location in Franklin."
