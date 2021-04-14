News of the World, the 2020 Tom Hanks-starring Western, opens at Franklin Theatre Saturday for a 2 p.m. show, as well as a 7 p.m. show Friday, April 30.
January's Liam Neeson-led thriller The Marksman also will play Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets for both can be purchased at the theater's website.
Below is a review for News of the World from last December from our sister publication, the Nashville Scene.
This Christmas, you don’t need Santa Claus. You need America’s Dad playing a rugged journalist saving kids and fighting bigots and fake news in the Wild West.
Paul Greengrass marks his return to mid-budget drama with News of the World — the kind of film so many of us are worried will go extinct amid the modern studio landscape.
While 2020 had already seen the release of another magnificent Western, Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow, Greengrass’ film takes the much more traditional route of modern Western-making: revise and grimy up the John Ford/Howard Hawks template, pitting the moral loner (in this case, screen legend Tom Hanks) against the elements and whatever outlaw rambles into the scene.
While News of the World isn’t as inherently dark and unnerving as classics like Ride the High Country and Unforgiven, it does effectively reimagine one of cinema’s formative genres. With his adaptation of the Paulette Jiles novel of the same name (which he co-wrote with Lion screenwriter Luke Davies), Greengrass certainly gets the spirit of the Western right, and puts Hanks in one of his best roles in a long time.
In a Reconstruction-era Texas, Hanks’ Civil War veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd goes from town to town, reading newspapers to various communities. Some of these communities are filled with disgruntled former Confederates who don’t like hearing news about how the world is progressing. And in some of these towns, various magnates disseminate their own racist pamphlets in an attempt to brainwash the citizenry. Though Hanks frequently plays characters who practice flagrant decency at this point in his career, Kidd seems a bit more reluctant when it comes to do-gooding. He’s got a world-weariness Hanks has always been stellar at portraying — while we all associate the actor with a desire to do the right thing, he’s really, really good at showing you why that can sometimes be especially difficult. It’s like he’s taking on both the Jimmy Stewart and John Wayne roles in The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, another great Western centered in part around journalism.
As the film goes on, Kidd must guide a lost German girl (Helena Zengel in a promising turn) raised by Native Americans across a torturous Texan no-man’s-land replete with danger. It’s a riveting experience — cinematographer (and frequent Ridley Scott and Tim Burton collaborator) Dariusz Wolski captures the grandeur of the setting as well as anyone could, and Greengrass uses his knack for taut sequencing in whip-smart fashion. The precision of his filmmaking melds perfectly with Hanks’ warmth and nobility — it’s a film about a man who has clearly lost a lot, but is still trying to make the best out of his situation and his decisions. The world is tough, but it’s made easier when we try to extend a helping hand, and fight for the ideas that matter.
News of the World is 2020’s second-best American Western, and a heartening reminder of why we still long for the Western expanse we see in movies. Modern filmmaking is often extravagant, but sometimes it’s nice to be back in a familiar, rough-and-tumble genre, watching the work of an actor we all love and trust and a filmmaker who knows how to use him.
