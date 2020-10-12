Brentwood Police Officer Maria Herring has been promoted to the rank of Detective in the department's Criminal Investigation Division.
Herring's promotion took effect on Monday, having served four years as a Police Officer, a Crime Scene Technician and a representative on the Dangerous Drug Task Force.
“Detective Herring’s performance in investigating cases while on patrol made her an excellent choice for this promotion," BPD Chief Jeff Hughes said in a city news release. "She has represented our department exceptionally well during her time with the department.”
According to that news release, Herrin received her bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Freed Hardeman University and her master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Bethel University.
She is currently completing specialized training in interviews and interrogation and will attend Crisis Intervention Training.
