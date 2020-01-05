The Church at Nolensville, a regional campus of Brentwood Baptist Church, held their ribbon cutting for their newest campus on Sunday morning.
Around 100 people gathered for the 8 a.m. ceremony that saw church leaders including Brentwood Baptist Trustee Gene Torti, Chair of the Trustees for Brentwood Baptist Church Joey Moss, Church at Nolensville Campus and Teaching Pastor Wade Owens and Brentwood Baptist Church Senior Executive Pastor Stan Breeden.
According to a news release, the Church at Nolensville was established in 2018 after church leadership decided to begin building a regional campus in one of the fastest growing areas in Middle Tennessee.
Church at Nolensville Campus and Teaching Pastor Wade Owens said in a news release:
We’ve said since the beginning that we don’t need a building to be a church, and just because we have a building doesn’t mean that we all of a sudden become a church. I look around and I see the church. I see his hands and I see his feet and as we get ready to cut the ribbon today this is not, hey, we’ve arrived — It’s really a starting gun for the next wave of ministry at the Church of Nolensville. We’re just getting started and we’re standing not he shoulders of 50 years of people serving and sending and living like missionaries as Brentwood Baptist Church and now it’s our turn to take that step. So when we cut the ribbon here in just a minute, we’re saying, we’re going to be the next forward operating base, we’re going to be the next sending church, we’re going to be the next multiplying church.
According to that news release, the church has moved into its ten million dollar facility debt free, and was built on 13 acres.
“I’m just thankful and the trustees and the rest of the church are so thankful for this opportunity, we’re thankful for the leadership and service,” Chair of the Trustees of Brentwood Baptist Church Joey Moss said.
The program concluded with two morning services.
The Church at Nolensville is located at 7388 Nolensville Road. More information about The Church at Nolensville can be found here and information about Brentwood Baptist Church can be found here.
