The City of Brentwood will replace the Marcella Vivrette Smith Park barn, which has been a Brentwood landmark since 2010 when it was purchased by the city.
The barn is popular site for photos of families during the holidays as well as photos for high school graduations, weddings and engagements.
According to a news release, the horse barn was built in the early 1900s, but has undergone several improvements over the decades, but has since deteriorated.
The original barn doors will be saved and placed somewhere else in the park for photos, while the main structure will be replaced with white HardiPlank panels and a red metal roof to match the nearby Ravenswood Mansion.
“We have been using it to store equipment for years, but structurally, it needs to be replaced," Parks Director Dave Bunt said in a news release. "The new 2,400 square foot building will have more storage and include electricity which will allow staff to use the indoors during the cold winter months.”
On Monday the Brentwood City Commission approved a contract with Stubblefield Construction LLC for a total cost of $239,000.
"The Parks and Recreation Department recently solicited proposals for construction of a maintenance barn at Smith Park to replace the existing barn that was on the property when the City purchased it in 2010 and is severely deteriorated. As you may recall, staff originally attempted this process over a year ago and did not receive a proposal that fit the City's needs. Staff tried again in late 2019 and did not receive a single proposal. Staff decided to try one more time this spring and did receive two proposals to evaluate," the online agenda reads.
The funds will come from the Capital Improvement fund budget and will cover the demolition, new building construction and will feature the addition of an ADA accessible restroom.
