The Brentwood Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration will partner on Oct. 24, for their annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day to allow residents to get rid of potentially dangerous prescription drugs.
Representatives from BPD and the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition will be at Brentwood City Hall to collect expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Anyone who can't make it to the Oct. 24 event can always drop off items inside of City Hall anytime by using the city's Drug Drop Off box.
BPD will not be able to accept liquids, needles or sharp objects of any kind. Vape pens without batteries will be accepted.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, citizens are encouraged to use the curbside drop-off service at Brentwood City Hall.
According to a city news release, last year’s event marked the 18th National Take Back event where more than 910 tons of prescription drugs were turned into officials at nearly 5,000 law enforcement agencies across the country.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue, and more information about the initiative can be found here.
Brentwood City Hall is located at 5211 Maryland Way.
