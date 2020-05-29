The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 22,085 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 406 cases from the number on Thursday.
Of those people, 14,965 have recovered, 1,710 have been hospitalized and 360 people have died, up 333, 21 and four in 24 hours, respectively.
Nearly 5,978 test results were processed and reported since Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 421,967 people tested.
In Williamson County, cases are at 542, a 42-case rise since last Friday, per the state. 9,367 negative tests have been conducted, and deaths stay at 10.
Sports, camps can return with safeguards
Gov. Bill Lee’s economic recovery group issued a new set of guidelines for noncontact sports, camps and higher-education institutions.
Sports that can return under the updated guidance include baseball, softball, volleyball, golf, tennis and track, while contact sports like football, wrestling and hockey are still not permitted, except for noncontact practices.
On Thursday, Lee said he was “especially” excited for the return of NASCAR, which is holding a race without fans in Bristol this weekend.
“We’re able to continue reopening our state thanks to the sustained efforts by Tennesseans to social distance and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Lee said. “It’s important we continue to take personal responsibility for our health and the health of our neighbors, while recognizing and honoring the need for Tennesseans to get back to work and support their families.”
The group also issued guidance for summer camps that now includes the reopening of overnight camps. The new suggestions include thorough pre-screening, limited mixing of campers and staff and modified sleeping arrangements.
In conjunction with the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and state colleges and universities, the governor’s team also issued new recommendations for higher education facilities, which include limiting attendees at in-person classes and establishing policies for on-campus housing.
Leadership in the six Tennessee counties with their own health departments, including Davidson County, will continue to manage their own reopening plans.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.