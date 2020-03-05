State and county level emergency management officials and medical professionals are taking steps to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in Williamson County.
The Tennessee Department of Health announced Williamson County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, at a press conference on Thursday morning.
The first person to get the virus was a 44-year-old man from Williamson County who had recently traveled to Boston, Mass.
At a follow-up press conference on Thursday afternoon, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency Director Todd Horton told residents not to overreact. He urged them to wash their hands and stay home if they get sick, the same precautions recommended during flu season.
Still, the state health department, Williamson County Medical Center and local schools are taking steps to make sure the virus doesn’t spread.
Williamson Medical Center is discouraging people from visiting patients in the hospital as a precautionary measure. The hospital will only allow necessary personnel and caregivers inside.
Staff from Williamson Medical Center collected the samples needed to test for the coronavirus in the hospital parking lot. At the Thursday afternoon press conference, Paul Jacob, a doctor with Williamson Medical Center, said the patient never entered the hospital. He encouraged people feeling sick to get medical attention at the hospital if they need it.
Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District will closed on Friday and Monday to conduct a cleaning. Battle Ground Academy will be closed on Friday.
On Thursday afternoon, Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, released a statement acknowledging that the man infected by the virus had a student at the school.
The state health department department determined there’s no evidence that other students were exposed to the virus.
Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden said there’s no indication that someone carrying the virus was at a Williamson County school. The cleaning is just a precautionary measure.
At the Thursday afternoon press conference, John Dunn, an epidemiologist with the Tennessee Department of Health, reminded Tennesseans that the risk for COVID-19 remains low.
Dunn said the man who has the disease was feeling well when he arrived in Nashville, and quickly isolated himself once he started experiencing symptoms.
“We were really pleased that the time in the community was very, very limited," he said. "Our staff at the state, regional and local level are continuing to work to evaluate contacts and identify anyone who might have come into contact with that person.”
That man and his household contacts are still quarantined at home. Dunn said his symptoms are mild and state health officials are in contact with the sick man every day, checking on his health. The statement from BGA says the student doesn’t have any symptoms and won’t be at school.
Officials from Williamson County Schools, Williamson Medical Center and the state health department all reiterated the same advice. They encouraged people to wash their hands frequently and avoid contact with people who are feeling sick.
