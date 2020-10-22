Last fall, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed removing the Nashville crayfish from the federal list of endangered species.
The crayfish lives exclusively in the Mill Creek watershed, which stretches from Southeastern Williamson County through Davidson County and into the Cumberland River.
Researchers from USFWS argued that surveys over the last decade have found healthy populations of crayfish on the creek, showing that the animal is resilient. However, a coalition of environmental and community groups have expressed opposition to the move.
The agency is collecting public comments on the proposal through Oct. 23 and expects to make a final decision on the rule in early 2021.
Groups such as Defenders of Wildlife, the Mill Creek Watershed Association, The Cumberland River Compact and the Southern Environmental Law Center say threats to the crayfish population — mainly urban development — have only increased in recent years.
"It's been a success story because of the (endangered species act),” Defenders of Wildlife Southeast Representative Katherine Diersen said during a public hearing earlier this month. “If we take back the protections of the act I think we'll walk back the successes that we've had."
The Nashville crayfish was added to the endangered species list in 1986. At that time, the main concerns were the species limited range and threats from urban development.
Over the last 30 years Nashville has grown tremendously, but USFWS Officials aren’t claiming the threat of urban development has gone away. Instead, they’re arguing that the crayfish is more resistant to those threats than they previously thought.
“We noted that the species had continued to persist widely in the watershed in spite of the water and habitat alterations,” Lee Andrews, a field supervisor at the USFWS office in Cookeville, said during an online presentation earlier this month. “These types of alterations were the primary threats identified when the species was listed, but the species appears to be more resilient to the habitat loss and degradation threats than we expected when we listed the species in 1986.”
In a report outlining a plan to monitor the species if it is delisting, USFWS scientists wrote that Mill Creek already sees a consistent flow of stormwater runoff and “frequent spills/releases of raw sewage and hazardous substances,” yet the crayfish has still survived. That’s the rationale for delisting the species.
Critics questioned that logic and the data the agency used to reach that conclusion. In a USFWS report assessing the status of the species, the agency acknowledged that it’s not possible to accurately estimate the size of the Nashville crayfish population because it doesn’t have recent data. However, the report also noted that numerous surveys since 1985 have found crayfish throughout the watershed.
During the meeting earlier this month, Chelsea Bowling, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, argued that the agency shouldn’t remove protections for the species without more data.
“The service itself has acknowledged in its species status assessment and delisting proposal that a lot of this data is incomplete or out of date,” she said. “The most recent population estimates were a decade old, and many of the tributaries have never been surveyed.”
During the meeting, a USFWS scientist said the agency didn’t consider the effects of climate change when assessing the status of the species. Brant Miller, the chair of Friends of Mill Creek Greenway, argued that any assessment of the species’ viability is incomplete without that component.
“I think that increased flooding events like we've seen lately are going to be become more common,” he said. “That could have a devastating effect on Nashville crayfish as well as having more pollutants spread into the areas where they live, which may not have happened without the flooding.”
Ryan Bailey, the owner of a commercial kayaking company that often organizes clean ups on Mill Creek, said the USFWS assessment that the creek is clean enough to support the crayfish doesn’t match up with his day-to-day experiences on the water.
"We also do a lot of river clean ups on Mill Creek. That's due to the incredible amount of pollution and litter coming down the creek," he said. "Every time we paddle up that direction it frankly disturbs most of our volunteers. The water that comes down Mill Creek is clearly impaired. It's clearly littered with trash.”
Several groups also questioned why USFWS was seeking to remove the crayfish from the endangered species list entirely, rather than downgrading it.
A USFWS report from 2017 initially recommended leaving the crayfish on the endangered species list, but reclassifying it as threatened. A follow up study in 2018 recommended removing it entirely.
“The service has also not explained completely what new evidence or data supported its decision to move from the recommendation to down list the species to delist the species from 2017 and 2018,” Bowling said during the meeting. “Without an explanation it's difficult to understand why that decision was justified.”
If USFWS removes the crayfish from the endangered classification, there would still be some state and local laws protecting the creek and the Nashville crayfish. USFWS officials argued that those protections would be enough.
Amanda Garcia, the director of the Tennessee office of the Southern Environmental Law Center, said that the endangered classification provides more robust protection and that the success of the crayfish is mostly due to those protections.
"The species has survived a period of incredible growth in Middle Tennessee because of the protections of the federal Endangered Species Act," she said. "Certainly, it will have a better chance of surviving in the long run if we continue to protect it.”
The endangered status of the crayfish also qualifies Mill Creek for the list of Tennessee Exceptional Waters. That designation requires larger buffer zones for projects along the creek, as well as other protections. If the crayfish is delisted, Garcia said Mill Creek would lose those protections.
Tennessee also has its own list of endangered species, but it doesn’t include the Nashville crayfish. Garcia said there have been efforts to add it to the state’s list, which could save some environmental protections for the species.
However, even if successful, Garcia said it doesn’t provide as much protection as a federal endangered designation because state legislators have to reconsider the endangered species list every two years.
Both USFWS and its critics agree on at least one thing. Development in the Nashville area has increased over the last three decades and shows no signs of slowing down. To USFWS officials, that proves that the crayfish can survive even in less than ideal conditions. For environmental groups, it shows that it may always need protections.
"Some species are conservation dependent,” Diersen, from Defenders of Wildlife, said during the meeting. “I think in light of the ever growing threats to this species and its habitat, this just might have to be one of them.”
