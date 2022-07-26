The United States Postal Service announced Monday evening that it would be temporarily suspending operations at the Fairview Post Office, including retail and delivery, due to safety concerns.
Fairview customers will be able to pick up their post office box mail, retrieve packages, and obtain other retail services at the Bon Aqua Post Office located in Hickman County.
Retail hours at the Bon Aqua Post Office are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The location is closed on Sundays.
Further information about when the Fairview location is set to re-open is unknown at this time.
Though, the Fairview community can still have its postal needs met at the city's Goin' Postal location, per owner Lisa Anderson.
"While the Fairview Post Office is closed, Goin’ Postal Fairview, located 1 mile down the road, is handling all outgoing mail and packages," Anderson said. "We are an authorized shipper with the United States Postal service and we are open six days a week."
