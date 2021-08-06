A Thompson’s Station woman accused of vehicular homicide in a Brentwood Police officer’s 2020 death is set to stand trial in February 2022.
Ashley Kroese’s case was brought up in a Williamson County Criminal Court on Wednesday where Judge James G. Martin III denied a motion filed by the defense to not allow Kroese’s blood sample to be used in the case. They argued that it had been illegally obtained.
Martin disagreed with the argument, and now Kroese, 25, is scheduled to stand trial from Feb. 14-18 for the June 18, 2020, crash that killed BPD Officer Destin Legieza. Her case is also scheduled to have a court hearing on Nov. 29.
A similar motion was denied in a Williamson County General Sessions Court last September before the case was sent to a Grand Jury.
Soon after that Grand Jury returned an indictment of two counts of vehicular homicide (one of which is by intoxication) one count of vehicular homicide by recklessness, one count of aggravated assault that resulting in death, felony reckless endangerment with a weapon described as her vehicle and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
In the Spring, attorneys for Franklin’s Kimbro’s Pickin’ Parlor and Heather Legieza, the widow of officer Destin Legieza, reached a settlement in a civil suit filed against the Franklin bar by Legieza.
On the one year anniversary of Legieza’s death, the City of Brentwood and the state unveiled the “Officer Destin Legieza Memorial Highway,” which permanently renamed a stretch of Franklin Road where the fatal crash occurred.
